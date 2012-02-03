NEW DELHI Feb 3 The Indian government will try to sell some of its shares in state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp in the current fiscal year, Haleem Khan, disinvestment secretary in the finance ministry, told reporters.

The government originally planned to raise about $9 billion from share sales this fiscal year that ends in March, but has so far fallen far short of that target. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)