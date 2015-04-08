MUMBAI, April 8 A sale of shares in India's state-run Rural Electrification Corp Ltd worth up to $250 million has been fully subscribed, at an indicative price of 316 rupees a share, news channel CNBC TV 18 reported.

The government, which owned 65.6 percent in REC before the sale, had said it would sell a 5 percent stake through an auction on Wednesday, at a floor price of 315 rupees a piece. The sale kicked off India's divestment programme for the fiscal year that started on April 1. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)