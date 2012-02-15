NEW DELHI Feb 15 India will not be able to raise a budgeted 400 billion rupees($8.1 billion) through share sales in state-run companies in this fiscal year, Disinvestment Secretary M.H. Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

The government has so far raised only about $250 million from such share sales in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends in March. ($1=49.28 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)