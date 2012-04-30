A man rides pass an advertisement of property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India's biggest real estate developer DLF (DLF.NS) rose 3.2 percent to 188.10 rupees after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its 12-month target price to 264 rupees from 252 rupees.

Goldman cited a pick up in residential launches, a recovery in commercial property, easing interest rates, and improved outlooks for asset sales as well as for operating/financial leverage as reasons for upgrade.

DLF's share price is down 0.5 percent for 2012 while the BSE Sensex is up about 11 percent in the same period.

The upgrade has come close on the heels of DLF's removal from the Sensex, which will come into effect from June 11.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)