By Aditi Shah
| MUMBAI, July 4
MUMBAI, July 4 India's biggest property
developer, burdened by debt and sluggish demand, is reining in
its once-aggressive pan-India plans to focus on the familiar
territory of its home market in northern India.
DLF Ltd, founded in 1946 - a year before India's
independence - as Delhi Land and Finance, will concentrate on
building high-margin luxury homes in north India while new
projects in other parts of the country take a back seat.
"For new launches the larger focus is on north India whereas
the overall focus in the south is to complete the large projects
we have already initiated," Mohit Gujral, vice chairman and
managing director of DLF India, said in an interview.
Indian developers are beset by a faltering economy, weak
home sales in key cities, and high interest rates, prompting
them to scale back or put on hold projects planned during the
boom years of 2005-2007 in Asia's third-largest economy.
DLF, which builds homes, offices and malls, said it plans to
break ground on about 10-12 million square feet this year,
co mpared with 1 2 million square feet in the year that ended in
March and half the 24 million square feet it launched in the
year ended March 2008, according to brokerage Ambit Capital.
Most of its new projects will be in north India, which makes
up 70 percent of its business, in cities such as Gurgaon,
Lucknow, and the Chandigarh area.
With loans of about $4 billion to service at an average cost
of 12.75 percent, DLF is left with little free cash so it is
prioritising projects that will maximise profits, which fell to
a six-year low in the year that ended in March.
That means a focus on lucrative luxury homes and away from
affordable and mid-range housing that is more sensitive to
rising prices of steel, cement and labour, said Gujral.
"In the north we have high value projects that have a better
contribution to the bottom line," he said, while the south had
more mid-scale and lower-scale projects.
"Unless we replenish our land banks in the south with higher
yielding projects, even though we may have large volumes there,
it will have a skewed contribution to the bottom line," he said.
DLF will follow through on some of its lower-end projects
outside north India, such as Maiden Heights in Bangalore, an
affordable housing joint venture with Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch where homes cost as little as $45 a square foot.
By comparison, apartments in DLF's Magnolias project in
Gurgaon, the Delhi satellite city developed by DLF that is its
most profitable market, can cost more than $360 per square foot.
Rakshit Ranjan, an analyst with Ambit, said DLF's northern
focus makes sense.
"As long as the stress on the balance sheet is managed and
macro factors don't hurt housing demand, given the strength of
its brand in the NCR (National Capital Region) markets and
enough land bank to launch and execute projects in the near
future, this can prove to be a good strategy," he said.
The National Capital Region encompasses an urban region
around Delhi and is home to more than 37 million people.
THINK LOCALLY
From a peak in early 2008, DLF shares are down 82 percent,
valuing it at $6.5 billion. It has projects in 28 cities, more
than any of its rivals.
Property tends to be a local business in India and most
developers stick to home markets, where they own land and know
the bureaucracy. DLF and a few others like Unitech and
Indiabulls Real Estate had more sprawling ambitions.
During the boom, many developers dreamed of transforming the
urban landscape with millions of square feet of homes, offices
and malls and set off on an aggressive expansion financed with
debt that at 6 percent interest was cheap by Indian standards.
But in 2011, home sales in the financial hub of Mumbai fell
45 percent from a year earlier while sales in the New Delhi
region were down 20 percent, according to consultant Jones Lang
LaSalle India's Real Estate Intelligence Services. Sales in the
southern cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad were also lower, with
Chennai recording the lowest fall at about 5 percent.
DLF still plans to expand in Chennai, but in some cities
planned projects remain plots of land on which the company is in
no hurry to build. Some it plans to sell.
For instance, in 2007 DLF paid about 7 billion rupees ($126
million) for a plot in Mumbai to build 5 million square feet of
luxury homes in a city where its only other presence is a
minority stake in a project with Hubtown.
DLF has been trying to sell the Mumbai land for about 30
billion rupees to help pay down debt.
"If you mature into a market where you build relationships
across the board you can take on any pressure. But if you come
in new with the biggest game in town and somebody puts a spoke
in it, you are dead," said Gujral.