By Aditi Shah

MUMBAI, May 17 India's Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of land in Mumbai from DLF , the country's largest listed real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Sale of the 17-acre plot is seen as part of DLF's plan to sell some of its assets to pare debt of about $4 billion. The transaction, if completed, would be one of India's biggest land deals, industry analysts said.

Privately-owned Lodha, which is building the world's tallest residential tower in the financial hub of Mumbai, has emerged as the front-runner for the land plot, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public yet.

DLF, which bought the land for about 7 billion rupees ($129 million) in 2005, declined to comment. A spokesman for Lodha said the company was not in talks with DLF.

Several Indian property companies including DLF piled up huge debt before the global financial crisis in 2008, when the sector grew rapidly as rising income levels created a surge in demand for homes in Asia's third-largest economy.

Over the last one-and-a-half years, slowdown in home sales and high interest rates have hit developers' profits forcing some of them to sell non-core assets to reduce debt.

DLF, which saw a 37 percent drop in its share price in 2011, plans to raise about 60 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) by March 2013 by selling some of its assets including its luxury hotel chain, Amanresorts.

Lodha has more than 30 million square feet of projects under construction across Mumbai, according to the company website.

Its 117-storey World One tower, where luxury apartments will start at $1.5 million and rise past $15 million, will be the world's tallest residential tower when completed.

Shares in DLF, valued at $5.8 billion, ended up 1.7 percent at 184.80 rupees on Thursday, in a positive Mumbai market . The stock is up 1 percent this year, lagging a 13 percent rise in the realty sector index.

($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)