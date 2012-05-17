* In advanced talks to buy DLF land plot for $500 mln
* Land plot sale part of DLF's move to reduce debt
(Adds details)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, May 17 India's Lodha Group is in
advanced talks to buy a plot of land in Mumbai from DLF
, the country's largest listed real estate developer,
for about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
Sale of the 17-acre plot is seen as part of DLF's plan to
sell some of its assets to pare debt of about $4 billion. The
transaction, if completed, would be one of India's biggest land
deals, industry analysts said.
Privately-owned Lodha, which is building the world's tallest
residential tower in the financial hub of Mumbai, has emerged as
the front-runner for the land plot, said the sources, declining
to be named as the matter is not public yet.
DLF, which bought the land for about 7 billion rupees ($129
million) in 2005, declined to comment. A spokesman for Lodha
said the company was not in talks with DLF.
Several Indian property companies including DLF piled up
huge debt before the global financial crisis in 2008, when the
sector grew rapidly as rising income levels created a surge in
demand for homes in Asia's third-largest economy.
Over the last one-and-a-half years, slowdown in home sales
and high interest rates have hit developers' profits forcing
some of them to sell non-core assets to reduce debt.
DLF, which saw a 37 percent drop in its share price in 2011,
plans to raise about 60 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) by March
2013 by selling some of its assets including its luxury hotel
chain, Amanresorts.
Lodha has more than 30 million square feet of projects under
construction across Mumbai, according to the company website.
Its 117-storey World One tower, where luxury apartments will
start at $1.5 million and rise past $15 million, will be the
world's tallest residential tower when completed.
Shares in DLF, valued at $5.8 billion, ended up 1.7 percent
at 184.80 rupees on Thursday, in a positive Mumbai market
. The stock is up 1 percent this year, lagging a 13
percent rise in the realty sector index.
($1=54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)