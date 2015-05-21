(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MUMBAI May 21 DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed property developer, posted a 22 percent slide in quarterly net profit amid a market slump due to high interest rates and weaker economic growth, and said it may take at least 12 months for sales momentum to improve.

DLF is also in talks with private equity firms about selling stakes in some projects, according to a presentation on its website.

It is on target to achieve an annuity income of 24 billion Indian rupees ($375 million) by the end of the fiscal year to March 2016.

DLF has previously said it has hired investment banks JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to advise it on planned listings of real estate investment trusts and other efforts to raise cash. The company plans to list two REITs.

($1 = 63.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)