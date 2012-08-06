BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share
MUMBAI Aug 6 DLF, India's largest real estate developer, reported an 18 percent fall in net profit for the June quarter, weighed down by high interest costs and slowing home sales.
DLF reported consolidated net profit of 2.93 billion rupees ($52.55 million) f or its fiscal first quarter compared with 3.58 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 2.86 billion rupees on revenues of 24.7 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tony Munroe)
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.