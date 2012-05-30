BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 30 DLF, India's leading real estate developer, reported a 39 percent fall in net profit, weighed down by high interest costs and slowing house sales.
DLF reported consolidated net profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($37.98 million) for the quarter ended March compared with 3.44 billion rupees a year ago.
Revenue was down 2 percent at 26.2 billion rupees.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 2.76 billion rupees on revenues of 23.5 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
Shares in DLF closed 2.52 percent lower at 183.45 rupees before the results in a weak Mumbai market.
($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.