A man cycles past the construction site of a residential apartment building by property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI India's market regulator SEBI has barred the country's largest listed property developer DLF Ltd from tapping capital markets for three years in one of the watchdog's toughest punishments to date.

The ban, a blow to the heavily indebted real estate firm, follows what the regulator said was DLF's failure to provide key information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time of its record-breaking 2007 initial public offering.

In a 43-page order published on Monday, SEBI said DLF, its billionaire founder and chairman Kushal Pal Singh and five other company executives would be barred from "buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities".

A DLF spokesman said the company is reviewing the order, but declined to comment further.

"As far as non-disclosure cases are concerned, this is the biggest case in SEBI's history and this is by far the biggest punishment they have imposed," said J.N. Gupta, a former executive director at the regulator who now runs a shareholder advisory firm.

DLF raised $2.3 billion in 2007 at the height of the pre-financial crises euphoria, in what was then India's biggest market debut.

Monday's ban means DLF could now struggle to pay down its debt using equity or debt instruments regulated by SEBI. Its debt, which swelled as the firm ramped up land acquisitions before the financial crisis, stood at 191 billion rupees ($3.13 billion) at the end of June.

New Delhi-based DLF builds homes, offices and shopping centres and is currently developing a 1.9 million square-foot retail mall close to the capital, which is expected to be the biggest in the country when it is completed next year.

DLF founder K.P. Singh, ranked 505 on the Forbes list, is the 21st richest Indian with a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes data.

MISSED CHANCE

The company, which has about 26 million square feet of leased assets in the country, will also be barred from listing a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). SEBI finalised rules for REITs last month.

"It will not have access to the REIT market for 36 months, and given DLF's large portfolio of commercial assets across the country, it would have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of REITs," Anubhav Gupta, sector analyst at Maybank Kim Eng India.

REITs, which invest mainly in commercial property and pay rent from their property to shareholders as dividends, provide developers with a new avenue for funding, allowing them to effectively sell finished commercial buildings to investors.

DLF has already run into regulatory trouble this year.

Earlier this year, India's top court upheld a 6.3 billion rupee ($103.3 million) fine against the company imposed by the antitrust watchdog. It has also been at the centre of a political controversy over sweetheart land deals.

The decision by SEBI marks its latest effort to bare its teeth, after long being criticised for failing to tackle violations by major market players.

Earlier this year, the regulator singled out a Hong-Kong based hedge fund as the target of its first major trading probe, and has debuted new laws to improve disclosure standards among corporates in India.

"The order has come as a surprise," Maybank's Gupta said on Monday. "I think it is a bit harsh ... but the regulator is on a spree to set an example in the market."

($1 = 60.9950 Indian rupee)

