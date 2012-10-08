(Corrects paragraph 3 to note India Against Corruption is the
name of Kejriwal's anti-graft group, not the name of the new
political party)
MUMBAI Oct 8 Shares in India's DLF Ltd
dropped after anti-corruption activists accused the country's
biggest property developer of improper dealings with a member of
a prominent politician's family, prompting denials from the
company.
The shares were down 3.8 percent as of 0429 GMT, after
falling as much as 5 percent. The benchmark BSE index declined
0.26 percent.
Activist Arvind Kejriwal, along with a colleague from their
anti-graft group India Against Corruption, accused DLF on Friday
of arranging favourable loans and real estate transactions for
Robert Vadra - the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's
ruling Congress Party. DLF denied the allegations.
"We would like to state that the business relationship of
DLF with Mr Robert Vadra or his companies has been in his
capacity as an individual entrepreneur, on a completely
transparent and at an arm's length basis," DLF said in a
statement on Saturday.
"Our business relationship has been conducted to the highest
standards of ethics and transparency, as has been our business
practices, all around."
Vadra was quoted by the Times of India newspaper calling the
accusations "utterly false, entirely baseless and defamatory."
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Ryan Woo)