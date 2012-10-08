(Corrects paragraph 4-5 to note India Against Corruption is the
* Activists accuse DLF, Gandhi son-in-law of improper deals
* DLF shares fall as much as 5.3 pct
* DLF, Gandhi family member deny accusations
MUMBAI, Oct 8 Shares in India's biggest property
developer DLF Ltd fell on Monday after anti-corruption
activists accused the company of improper dealings with the
son-in-law of the country's ruling party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and DLF have denied the
allegations.
DLF shares were down 6.6 percent as of 0731 GMT, after
falling as much as 6.9 percent. The benchmark BSE index
declined 0.8 percent.
Activist Arvind Kejriwal, along with a colleague from their
anti-graft group India Against Corruption, accused DLF on Friday
of arranging favourable loans and real estate transactions for
Vadra.
The claims were detailed in a document posted on the group's
Web site.
"We would like to state that the business relationship of
DLF with Mr Robert Vadra or his companies has been in his
capacity as an individual entrepreneur, on a completely
transparent and at an arm's length basis," DLF said in a
statement on Saturday.
"Our business relationship has been conducted to the highest
standards of ethics and transparency, as has been our business
practices, all around."
Vadra also issued a public statement calling the activist
accusations "utterly false, entirely baseless and defamatory."
The businessman condemned what he said were attempts to
"deliberately misrepresent numbers contained in my financial
statements, manufacture lies and malign my family in order to
gain cheap publicity for them and for the launch of their
political party".
Sonia Gandhi has no official government post but is the
Congress party president and powerful matriarch of India's
widely revered first family. She is known to play a major role
in decision-making on big policy issues.
