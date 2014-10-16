MUMBAI Oct 16 Shares in India's biggest
property developer DLF Ltd surged nearly 10 percent on
Thursday after starting the session by slumping to a record low
as investors were attracted by cheaper valuations following a
recent slump.
DLF slumped 28.6 percent on Tuesday after India's securities
regulator banned it from the capital markets for three years
over violations related to disclosures for its 2007 listing.
But on Thursday shares rebounded after initially hitting a
record low of 100.10 rupees. Markets were closed on Wednesday
for state elections
