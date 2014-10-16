Workers walk past a billboard of DLF Ltd. at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Shares in India's biggest property developer DLF Ltd(DLF.NS) surged nearly 10 percent on Thursday after starting the session by slumping to a record low as investors were attracted by cheaper valuations following a recent slump.

DLF slumped 28.6 percent on Tuesday after securities regulator SEBI banned it from the capital markets for three years over violations related to disclosures for its 2007 listing.

But on Thursday shares rebounded after initially hitting a record low of 100.10 rupees. Markets were closed on Wednesday for state elections.

DLF shares were trading 5.9 percent down at 110.9 rupees at 12:38 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)