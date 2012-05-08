MUMBAI May 8 DLF Ltd, India's biggest
property company, plans to sell a majority stake in its life
insurance joint venture to India's HCL Group for about 5 billion
rupees ($95 million), the Business Standard reported on Tuesday.
Cash-strapped DLF aims to sell 51 percent in DLF Pramerica
Life Insurance Company and use the proceeds to pay a part of its
debt, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the
situation. KPMG has been appointed as advisor, it added.
DLF has debt of about $4.2 billion and has been trying to
reduce the burden by selling its non-core assets including the
Amanresorts International hotel chain and a property in Mumbai.
The company owns 74 percent in the joint venture and
U.S.-based Prudential International Insurance holds the
remaining 26 percent.
A DLF spokesman said the company does not comment on market
speculation. A spokeswoman at HCL Group, whose flagship is
technology services firm HCL Technologies, also
declined comment.
($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)