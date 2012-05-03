Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for selling ibandronate sodium tablets used to treat osteoporosis, the regulator's website showed on Thursday.
The tablets are the generic version of Boniva, a brand sold by a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX.
Cipla (CIPL.NS), another Indian drugmaker, received U.S. regulatory approval for AIDS treatment drug nevirapine, the website showed. The drug is a generic version of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune tablets.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.