NEW DELHI, March 13 India's federal government will give 12.08 billion rupees ($222.39 million) to drought-hit Maharashtra state, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

"There's shortage of drinking water. The affected area has many dams but there was no rain in the catchment area," Pawar told reporters.

India's sugar output is seen at 24 million tonnes in 2013/14 compared with 24.5 million tonnes this year, Pawar added.

($1 = 54.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)