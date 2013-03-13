(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI, March 13 India's federal government
will give 12.08 billion rupees ($222.39 million) to drought-hit
western Maharashtra state, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on
Wednesday, as the state struggles to provide drinking water to
thousands of people.
The country's biggest sugar and pulses producer and second
biggest producer of cotton and soybean is reeling under the
worst drought in more than four decades, after receiving lower
rainfall during the monsoon season June to September 2012.
"There's shortage of drinking water. The affected area has
many dams but there was no rain in the catchment area," Pawar
told reporters.
Nearly 12,000 villages in the state have been affected by
drought and the state government has deployed nearly 2,500
tanker trucks to supply drinking water.
Maharashtra is the country's biggest economy accounting for
more than a tenth of India's gross domestic product.
Shortage of fodder has been prompting farmers in the state
to feed cattle mature cane, but the lower sugar output in
Maharashtra is unlikely to pull down the world's biggest sugar
consumer's total output as the situation is better in the
northern Uttar Pradesh state, the second biggest sugar producer.
India's sugar output is seen at 24 million tonnes in 2013/14
year starting from Oct. 1, compared with 24.5 million tonnes
this year, he added.
"It's the second consecutive year of poor rains in the
affected regions in Maharashtra. The answer is better
irrigation," said Pawar.
