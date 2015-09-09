* Only fourth back-to-back drought years in over a century
* Reservoir levels lowest in over a decade
* No high-level govt meetings on farm distress since June
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav
NEW DELHI/BAMNOLI, India, Sept 9 India has just
suffered back-to-back drought years for only the fourth time in
over a century, summer crops are wilting and reservoir water
levels are at their lowest in at least a decade for the time of
year.
Yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not held a
high-level meeting to discuss drought relief for farmers since
June, when its weather office forecast - correctly as it turned
out - that this year's monsoon rains would fall short.
Fifteen months since winning power, in part on his record in
boosting agriculture as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi faces
growing criticism for failing to shield Indian farmers from
deepening hardship.
"The whole government machinery became complacent," said
Ashok Gulati, an agricultural economist and former adviser to
New Delhi. After rain in June, the government "took no
precautionary measures" even as the weather turned dry, he told
Reuters.
The lack of urgency risks worsening rural distress ahead of
state elections Modi must win to stand a better chance of
passing tough reforms. The next to go to the polls is Bihar,
home state of Radha Mohan Singh, the minister responsible for
agriculture and farmers' welfare.
Singh has been out campaigning in India's third-largest
state by population. A senior official at his ministry said the
government was ready to help farmers deal with crop losses. But
there were no plans for any new meetings, said the official, who
requested anonymity.
The government was waiting for states to formally declare a
drought before it could pass on benefits, Singh said on Tuesday.
MODI "ONLY TALKS"
Meanwhile, across villages in the huge western state of
Maharashtra, weeds grow through drooping sugarcane and soybean
crops. Rats infest sunbaked rice fields.
Rains were more than 40 percent below normal in central
Maharashtra. Farmers there, worried that their crops will fail
again, said they had lost hope with Modi.
"He only talks," said Nanasaheb Patil, 32, a rice grower in
the hill village of Bamnoli. Patil got no government aid when
unseasonal rain damaged his crops earlier this year. "Since he
came to power, nothing has changed for us."
Crop damage is no longer as big a worry for India as it was
as recently as eight years ago, thanks to bumper harvests of
staples like rice, wheat and sugar, aided by government
subsidies.
But for India's nearly 200 million marginal farmers, many of
whom borrow heavily to cultivate plots smaller than two acres,
the fate of one crop can make the difference between life and
death.
Reports of farmer suicides are rising, especially from the
drought-hit Maharashtrian district of Marathwada, where nearly
600 have killed themselves so far this year, according to local
reports. Rains in Marathwada were less than half normal levels.
MONSOON MISERY
India's June-September monsoon rains are so far 14 percent
below normal due to El Nino, a weather pattern caused by Pacific
Ocean warming that can cause drought in South Asia. Rains were
12 percent deficient in 2014, cutting grains output by 4.7
percent in the year to June 2015. (bit.ly/1NviwI7)
Farm output could fall this year too. However, the senior
agriculture official said he did not foresee a major drop as the
sown acreage has been robust.
But unlike last year when the monsoon retreated late, this
year's monsoon has already started withdrawing and could leave
too little moisture for farmers to sow winter crops like wheat
and rapeseed on time.
Winter crops, heavily dependent on water from reservoirs at
84 percent of average levels over the last decade, account for
about half the grains output. (bit.ly/1KBqylg)
"Even if we assume that there won't be any contraction, the
agriculture sector can't grow beyond 2 percent in the 2015/16
fiscal year," Gulati said.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Nick
Macfie)