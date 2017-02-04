Greece, Italy uncertainties dent euro, Asian stocks, lift yen
SINGAPORE Concerns about situations involving Greece, Italy and the European Central Bank kept the euro under pressure on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
The company reported a profit of 4.92 billion rupees ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of 3.78 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 percent, while those in India were up 2.4 percent, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
($1 = 67.1750 Indian rupees)
MUMBAI Shares in Indian telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd dropped on Tuesday, adding to a sharp slide a day earlier, hurt by investor concerns over its ability to service its loans.