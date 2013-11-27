By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's finance ministry is
resisting pressure from other departments to cap foreign
ownership of domestic drugmakers, fearing such a move would
discourage potential investors, a senior ministry source said.
The industry ministry and the health ministry have proposed
that the government limit foreign ownership to 49 percent of
domestic pharmaceutical firms that produce critical drugs such
as vaccines and cancer treatment medicines.
The proposed cap comes as Finance Minister P Chidambaram is
seeking foreign money to help revive the economy and fund a wide
current account deficit.
"It will be a retrograde step and discourage investors,"
said a senior official at the finance ministry, who has direct
knowledge of the issue.
"The investment climate is already so bad. Who would like to
come after such decisions?" he said, adding the ministry expects
the cabinet to take what he described as an "appropriate"
decision.
Some members of government, health activists and the
opposition are concerned that a string of takeovers of Indian
generic drugmakers by foreign pharmaceutical companies could
limit access for the poor to medicine.
A top official at the industry ministry said concerns arose
after the government approved a deal by U.S.-based Mylan
to buy a unit of Strides Arco lab Ltd for about $1.6
billion in September.
The official said the takeover of generic drug manufacturers
could make medicines unaffordable for the poor among India's 1.2
billion population.
India's pharmaceutical sector attracted $11.39 billion in
foreign investment between 2000 and August 2013, roughly 6
percent of its total $200 billion foreign investment inflows,
according to the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion
(DIPP).
A move to restrict foreign investment would roll back a 2012
policy allowing 100 percent ownership in the sector.
Industry analysts say such a decision would affect Indian
companies looking for foreign partners to help expand their
capacity.
"If this is implemented, it would be a disaster for the
pharmaceutical industry," Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst at Centrum
Broking, said. "Companies want majority control. If that is
capped, then foreign investor sentiment would definitely take a
hit."
ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS
A decision on the proposal, which may be discussed by the
cabinet on Thursday, could take some time.
The source said the ministry had proposed alternative ways
to ease concerns about access to medicine.
One idea is to promote generic drugs through tax or fiscal
incentives, the official said, adding that greater investment in
the sector would help keep down domestic prices and push up
exports.
The finance ministry also says that recent moves to restrict
the prices of close to 400 drugs, including treatments for
diabetes, cancer and hypertension, are a better way to tackle
price issues.
"We can bring more drugs under price control if the purpose
is to check prices," the finance official said.
Global drugmakers are looking to boost their presence in
emerging markets including India to gain access to production of
cheaper generic medicines as governments worldwide battle rising
healthcare costs and patents expire for a large number of drugs.
Earlier this year, a parliamentary panel headed by Shanta
Kumar, a leader of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party,
asked the government to prohibit foreign investors from buying
stakes in India's low-cost generic drug firms, claiming this was
pushing up prices.
"A few more takeovers of this kind may destroy the benefits
arising out of India's generics revolution," the panel wrote in
a report submitted to parliament in August.
The health ministry has expressed concerns that takeovers of
generic drugmakers could hit the supply of drugs for government
health programmes.
India plans to almost double spending on the health in the
next five years. It currently has one of the lowest vaccination
coverage levels in the world.
Industry officials and bankers deny that the takeovers have
pushed up prices or affected access to drugs.