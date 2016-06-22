MUMBAI, June 22 India is working on revising its
drugs law to make it easier for companies to do business and to
improve the safety and efficacy of locally produced drugs, the
government said on Wednesday.
India's $15 billion drugs industry, dubbed the 'pharmacy of
the developing world', has been pushing over the last two years
for changes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. There have
been several amendments to the law over the years, but critics
have said it still does not adequately cover critical areas such
as medical devices.
The government said that after extensive discussions with
stakeholders, it has prepared draft guidelines to regulate the
medical devices industry, and these would be "notified shortly."
bit.ly/28T36jo
Since a revised law is in the works, ministers have decided
to withdraw a bill that was introduced in the upper house of the
parliament in 2013 to further amend the drugs law, the
government statement said.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)