MUMBAI, July 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has banned drug imports from an India
manufacturing unit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd over violations
of standard manufacturing practices, the latest in a series of
Indian firms to face such action.
In an 'import alert' posted on its website on Monday, the
FDA said it had barred imports from Emcure's Hinjewadi
manufacturing plant in the western Indian state of Maharashtra,
after an inspection revealed the company was not meeting
manufacturing quality standards.
The company has nine manufacturing plants, including one in
the United States, and exports to a number of countries
including the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan, according to its
website.
Emcure, one of India's top 20 drugmakers, is the latest
among some of India's largest drugmakers to have come under fire
for similar violations in the last few years, hurting the
country's reputation as a reliable supplier of cheap generic
drugs to the world, and impacting the growth of the $15 billion
industry.
An Emcure Pharma spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Emcure, which is a marketing partner to large multinational
drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc, Roche, Novartis
and Sanofi, makes drugs that are mainly used
in cardiology, gynecology and to treat infections.
