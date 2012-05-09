* Probe finds controversial files have gone missing
* Experts offered identically worded, misspelled opinions
* Lawmakers call for some approved drugs to be re-examined
By Ross Colvin and Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, May 9 India's main drug regulator has
not been properly scrutinising some drugs before approving them,
and some of its officials are colluding with drug firms and
medical experts to circumvent procedure, according to a new
parliamentary report.
The report by parliament's health committee, the result of a
more than year-long investigation, painted a chaotic picture of
the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which
oversees the licensing, marketing and trials of drugs in India.
"There is sufficient evidence on record to conclude that
there is collusive nexus between drug manufacturers, some
functionaries of CDSCO and some medical experts," it said.
It recommended that the government re-examine certain drugs
that had been approved, investigate the "gross violation" of
Indian laws it had uncovered, and take action against officials
alleged to have colluded with the drug companies.
"What we have found is very alarming," Brajesh Pathak,
chairman of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare
told Reuters. "The health ministry should investigate the matter
and take urgent action on the report."
There was no immediate official comment from the CDSCO on
the report, which named a number of major international
pharmaceutical companies. Health Ministry officials were also
not immediately available.
OPINIONS WRITTEN BY "INVISIBLE HANDS"
The report, presented in parliament on Tuesday, found
numerous shortcomings in an organisation where files of several
controversial drugs had mysteriously disappeared and the
recommendations of medical experts promoting certain drugs were
identically worded, to the point of including the same
misspellings.
It said the problems besetting the CDSCO were partly
institutional.
The regulatory body suffered chronic staff shortages and was
overwhelmed by its responsibilities in a country where more than
10,500 drug manufacturers were operating and the pharmaceutical
industry was growing at a rate of about 10 percent a year.
But the report also said the body had for decades neglected
the "poor and hapless patient" in favour of the drugs industry.
The parliamentary committee also found a deeply flawed
drug-testing system.
It reviewed 39 drugs approved by the CDSCO and found that in
the case of 11, Phase III trials - the final stage of testing
before a drug is approved - had not been conducted as required.
A review of opinions submitted by experts on various drugs
also showed that an "overwhelming majority are recommendations
based on personal perception without giving any hard scientific
evidence or data".
"Still worse, there is adequate documentary evidence to come
to the conclusion that many opinions were actually written by
invisible hands of drug manufacturers and experts merely obliged
by putting their signatures," the report said.
A senior CDSCO official, who declined to be named because he
is not authorised to speak to the media, said the regulator does
not require pharmaceutical firms to conduct safety trials again
if drugs have already been approved in their home country.
"We ask for clinical trials only if there is any change in
the molecule of the original drug, or the drug has not been
approved in their own country," he said.
(Writing by Ross Colvin; Editing by John Chalmers and Jeremy
Laurence)