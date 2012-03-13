(Repeats story without changes to text)
* Indian authorities issue first compulsory license
* Drugmakers target India growth, but wary of patent
regulations
* HIV/AIDS, heart disease treatments targeted by campaigners
By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Henry Foy
MUMBAI, March 13 India's move to strip
German drugmaker Bayer of its exclusive rights to a cancer drug
has set a precedent that could extend to other treatments,
including modern HIV/AIDS drugs, in a major blow to global
pharmaceutical firms, experts say.
On Monday, the Indian Patent Office effectively ended
Bayer's monopoly for its Nexavar drug and issued its
first-ever compulsory license allowing local generic maker Natco
Pharma to make and sell the drug cheaply in India.
It is only the second time a nation has issued a compulsory
license for a cancer drug after Thailand did so on four drugs
between 2006 and 2008, also on affordability grounds. Thailand
also issued licenses for HIV/AIDS and heart disease treatments.
"This could well be the first of many compulsory rulings
here," said Gopakumar G. Nair, head of patent law firm Gopakumar
Nair Associates and former president of the Indian Drug
Manufacturers' Association.
"Global pharmaceutical manufacturers are likely to be
worried as a result ... given that the wording in India's Patent
Act that had been amended from 'reasonably priced' to
'reasonably affordable priced' has come into play now."
The new wording is seen as a lower threshold for compulsory
licenses, which can be issued under world trade rules by nations
that deem major life-saving drugs to be too costly. The licenses
allow them to authorise the local manufacture or importation of
much cheaper, generic versions.
Global drugmakers see emerging markets such as India as key
growth opportunities, but remain concerned over intellectual
property protection. Nair said HIV-related medicines were likely
to be the most at risk by compulsory licenses in the future.
India has one of the world's fastest-growing rates of HIV
and heart disease is also the country's biggest killer, but
widespread poverty in Asia's third-largest economy makes many
non-generic drugs unaffordable for millions.
Currently, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline sell a
modern HIV/AIDS drug known as Selzentry through their joint
venture firm ViiV Healthcare. The treatment costs more than
60,000 rupees ($1,200) for one month's dosage in India.
Bayer's Nexavar cancer drug costs around $5,500 a
month in India, making it "not available to the public at a
reasonably affordable price", the patent office ruled. About 40
percent of Indians live below the poverty line, government data
shows.
A provision of the Indian Patents Act allows for a
compulsory license to be awarded after three years of the grant
of patent on drugs that are deemed to be too costly.
MORE TO COME?
Other patent rulings are imminent. A long-running case
involving the granting of an Indian patent for Swiss drugmaker
Novartis' cancer drug Glivec is expected to be heard
in the country's Supreme Court this month.
The case does not involve the issue of compulsory license,
but it has also pitted advocates of free trade and intellectual
property rights against pro-generics campaigners who say a
ruling in favour of Novartis could see other drugs in India
priced outside of the reach of most of the population.
"This (Bayer) case might become a trend-setter, wherein
generic players can make copies of patented products," said
Siddhant Khandekar, analyst at ICICI Direct.
"While global giants might not like this, generic companies
will benefit along with common people," he said, adding that
the cancer treatment market in India was worth up to 30 billion
rupees ($600 million).
The Bayer case underscores the still fractious relationship
between global pharmaceutical firms and India. Companies like
Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis are eyeing India and other
emerging markets, notably China, as a growth opportunity but
worry about property protection in a country that is also a
leading source of cheap copycat medicines.
"Big Pharma" has recently struck some alliances with Indian
drugmakers to tap into their generics expertise, but these have
also not always run smoothly, with Pfizer on Tuesday scrapping a
partnership with India's Biocon Ltd.
In cancer treatments, India's Cipla Ltd, which has
the second largest share of the local drugs market, may also
benefit from the Bayer case. Cipla is fighting a Bayer suit for
patent infringement after the Indian drugmaker launched a
generic version of Nexavar in India in April 2010.
BAYER CONSIDERS OPTIONS
Natco's finance chief, Baskara Narayana, told Reuters that
sales of the generic version of Nexavar, whose chemical name is
sorafenib, were expected to be about 250 million to 300 million
rupees ($5-6 million) a year once it is launched.
Bayer, which developed Nexavar with U.S. biotech firm Onyx
Pharmaceuticals, said it was evaluating its options.
"We are disappointed by the decision of the Patent
Controller in India to grant a compulsory license for Nexavar,"
Bayer said in a statement.
Tapan Ray, director general of the Organisation of
Pharmaceutical Producers of India, an industry group of
multi-national drugmakers, said the Bayer ruling was
disappointing.
"The solution to helping patients with innovative medicines
does not lie in breaking patents or denying patent rights to the
innovators," Ray said.
Pfizer has questioned the issue of affordability, saying many
Indians are well off and can afford Western medicines.
"There is huge wealth in India," Pfizer CEO Ian Read told
Reuters in London on Monday. "There are maybe 100 million people
in India who have wealth equivalent to or greater than the
average European or American, who don't pay for innovation. So
this is going to have to be a discussion at some point."
But groups that campaign for cheap access to drugs in poor
countries have welcomed the Bayer ruling.
Medecins Sans Frontieres said the ruling means that new
medicines in India that are still under patent, including some
of the latest treatments for HIV/AIDS, could potentially have
generic versions produced for a fraction of the cost.
"It's a bold move by the government and it's a good judgment
... which will benefit people," said Dara Patel, secretary
general of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, an
industry body of Indian companies.
"Drugs to treat heart-related diseases and HIV are costly,"
said Patel. "Compulsory licensing will make them available at
one-fourth or one-fifth of the price, which is good."
($1 = 49.9750 Indian rupees)
