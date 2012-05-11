* Expert panel has two months to report back with findings
* Panel member surprised to learn of appointment
* Govt not yet probing safety of drugs already on sale
(Updates throughout)
By Ross Colvin and Annie Banerji
NEW DELHI, May 11 The Indian government
announced an inquiry on Friday into the country's main drug
regulator, three days after a parliamentary report exposed
dysfunction within the agency and alleged serious irregularities
in how drugs are approved.
The parliamentary report alleged collusion between officials
of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO),
which oversees the licensing, marketing and trials of new drugs
in India, and pharmaceutical firms. It also said the agency was
chronically understaffed and lacked both expertise and high-tech
laboratories to fulfill its growing responsibilities.
The government said in a statement it appointed three
experts to look at the scientific basis for approving new drugs
without clinical trials and to recommend ways of overhauling the
approval procedures. The experts have been given two months to
report back to the government with their findings.
The parliamentary report has added fuel to concerns over lax
supervision of the global pharmaceutical industry in emerging
markets, where Western drug manufacturers are increasingly
focusing their sales effort.
In a sign that the panel may have been hastily set up, one
of the three experts, Dr P.N. Tandon, president of the National
Brain Research Centre, first learned about his appointment when
Reuters contacted him for comment. "What committee are you
talking about? I have no idea. Could you possibly brief me about
it?" he asked.
GOVT NOT PROBING DRUGS ON SALE
The government statement made no mention of any effort to
ensure that all drugs now on sale had been properly tested, one
of the major concerns of the parliamentary committee, which
spent 18 months investigating the CDSCO.
In a single 10-year period, between 2001 and 2010, the CDSCO
approved 2,167 drugs, the parliamentary committee was told.
Foreign and Indian companies named in the 78-page
parliamentary report denied any wrongdoing, saying they had
fully complied with Indian laws.
The chairman of the parliamentary committee, Brajesh Pathak,
stood by the findings of their investigation. "We went through
12,000 documents to figure out which were the drugs for which
proper licensing procedures were not followed," he told Reuters
at his parliamentary office. "There are numerous entries made in
the register of the drugs controller that suggest that things
were unusual."
The Indian investigation could prompt separate inquiries
into multi-national drug firms by the U.S. Justice Department
and the Securities and Exchange Commission, lawyers familiar
with such investigations told Reuters on Thursday.
A lobby group for foreign drug companies in India, the
Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), said
it hoped the government inquiry would result in "effective
remedial measures ... to stop (the) recurrence of such serious
allegations."
SPELLING MISTAKES
The parliamentary committee reviewed 39 randomly selected
drugs approved by the CDSCO and found that in many cases drugs
had not been tested properly and were often approved by
unqualified CDSCO officials without expert medical opinion first
being sought.
The report also alleged collusion between pharmaceutical
companies and medical experts in drafting some of the letters
recommending approval of the drugs. The letters were identically
worded, to the point of containing the same spelling errors.
It said in the case of 11 of the drugs it reviewed,
mandatory Phase III trials - the final stage of testing before a
drug is approved - had not been conducted in India as required.
These trials were necessary because there was evidence that
some ethnic groups reacted differently to certain drugs, the
panel said.
Health Ministry officials told the committee that the
requirement for local testing could be waived in cases where the
drugs had already undergone multi-national clinical trials
involving different ethnic and racial groups.
The committee dismissed this assertion, saying "such
irregular approvals spare drug producers the cost and efforts
but put patients at risk".
(Editing by John Chalmers and Ian Geoghegan)