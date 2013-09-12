MUMBAI, Sept 13 U.S. inspectors visiting a
factory in India owned by drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd in March found
torn data records in a waste heap and urinals that emptied into
an open drain in a bathroom six metres from the entrance to a
sterile manufacturing area.
And when an inspector asked about the contents of unlabelled
vials in the laboratory glassware washing area, a plant worker
dumped them down a sink and said the contents could not be
determined, according to a July 18 letter from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration to Wockhardt, which makes sterile
injectable drugs and various forms of insulin.
Habil Khorakiwala, chairman of Wockhardt, last week told
shareholders that the problem at its Waluj plant "is an
inexcusable lapse, but we have taken swift and definitive
action, both corrective and pre-emptive," including appointment
of a new quality chief and hiring of outside consultants.
India's drugmakers, battered by a rash of U.S. regulatory
rebukes including a record fine for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
, face closer FDA scrutiny as the agency ramps up its
presence in the country.
Increased on-the-ground oversight reflects India's growing
importance as a supplier to the United States, and should
ultimately bolster quality and confidence in Indian-made drugs.
In March, India allowed the FDA, guardian of the world's
most important pharmaceuticals market, to add seven inspectors,
which will bring its staff in India to 19. India produces nearly
40 percent of generic drugs and over-the-counter products and 10
percent of finished dosages in the United States.
"As more trade happens, as more drugs are approved and
applications are submitted we will have to inspect more," Altaf
Lal, the new FDA office director for India, told Reuters.
"Many Indian firms fairly well understand and they know good
manufacturing practices. The problems we have seen with some
companies are why we choose to make quality as one of our
highest priorities," he said.
The FDA's stepped-up presence should also accelerate what
some in the domestic industry hope is a more rigorous attitude
towards compliance in a country whose cheap generics have made
it the low-cost pharmacy to the world.
In the near term, it means Indian drugmakers could be more
frequently hit by enforcement measures or inquiries, unnerving
investors.
RANBAXY'S SHADOW
Shares of Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co
, fell as much as 42 percent in the months after it
pleaded guilty in May to U.S. felony charges related to drug
safety and agreed to $500 million in fines.
Ranbaxy, India's biggest drugmaker by sales, remains barred
from making U.S. shipments from its plants at Dewas and Paonta
Sahib. Ranbaxy has said the implementation of a consent decree
it signed in January 2012 with the FDA to restart shipments has
"progressed as per plan".
While Ranbaxy shares have recovered, the case put a cloud
over the industry.
"We all know how Indian companies function and issues such
as Ranbaxy and other import alerts have brought us a very bad
reputation globally," said Ajay Kumar Sharma, director of
research at the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of
India.
The urgency to be first with a generic version of a drug
coming off patent is the main reason for quality problems,
Sharma said. The company that first launches such a drug enjoys
a 180-day exclusivity period, which can be lucrative for the
generic version of a commercial blockbuster.
"We need to be sincere towards quality issues rather than
following procedures just for the sake of it," said Sharma. "We
are doing things fast but then losing out on certain aspects and
facing import alerts."
INSPECTIONS AND VOLATILITY
Wockhardt's once-soaring shares fell as much as 79 percent
in the months after the announcement of an "import alert"
banning shipments from the Waluj factory in May. By the middle
of this week, the stock was down nearly 59 percent.
On July 31, Strides Arcolab shares fell as much as
17 percent on worries over FDA scrutiny of its manufacturing
practices, although the Indian company said on that day that it
had answered the FDA's queries, made in a so-called form-483
letter, and continued to make U.S. shipments. Its stock has more
than recovered.
The FDA's power cuts both ways. Last week, IPCA Laboraties
shares gained 7.6 percent on the day it said the FDA
had cleared its oral solid formulations plant in Indore for U.S.
shipments. In November, IPCA had voluntarily reported
"non-conformances" at the plant to the FDA.
"More inspectors initially could mean some more enforcement
actions, but eventually that would end up meaning even fewer
enforcement actions going forward," said Macquarie analyst
Abhishek Singhal.
OBAMACARE AND EXPORTS
India is the biggest overseas source of medicines to the
United States and is home to over 150 FDA-approved plants,
including facilities run by global players. Pharmaceutical
exports from India to the United States rose nearly 32 percent
last year to $4.23 billion.
As U.S. demand for generics grows, especially under
President Barack Obama's healthcare programme, the FDA is under
pressure to clear product applications while ensuring quality.
New U.S. legislation requires the agency to inspect global
plants on the same schedule as domestic facilities, and to clear
its backlog of drug applications within five years. Indian firms
account for more than one-third of U.S. drug approval filings.
Lupin Ltd was the top Indian drug seller in the
U.S. market last year by prescriptions, followed by Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare and
Aurobindo Pharma, according to IMS Health. All have
had past FDA run-ins.
In May 2009, Lupin received a warning letter from the agency
over deficiencies at a plant in Bhopal, which it resolved in
January 2010. Last year, the FDA lifted an import alert at a
Mexican plant owned by Dr. Reddy's.
In 2011, Cadila's parent received an FDA warning letter over
its plant in Ahmedabad, which was resolved last year. In March,
the FDA lifted an import alert that it imposed in 2011 on
non-sterile products made by Aurobindo at a plant in Hyderabad.
The companies did not immediately reply to requests for
comment from Reuters.
Many in India note that drugmakers globally, including in
the United States and Europe, have also run afoul of
increasingly stringent FDA inspection.
"When you are such a major player for the U.S. market, you
will also have larger number of inspections," Ranbaxy CEO Arun
Sawhney said in June.
(Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in WASHINGTON and Abhishek
Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)