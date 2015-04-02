MUMBAI, April 2 India is likely to add more
HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis drugs to a list of essential medicines
that are subject to price caps, people directly involved in the
process said - a move to improve the affordability of medicines.
The drugs likely to be included in the list are part of the
government's HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis control programmes, under
which patients suffering from these diseases get free medicines
in government clinics, the sources told Reuters.
But many patients in the country prefer private hospitals,
where these medicines are sold at the market price, making them
unaffordable for many, they said. The private sector accounts
for about 80 percent of India's healthcare delivery market.
The AIDS and TB medicines would join a list of nearly 400
essential drugs under price control in India, where more than 70
percent of people live on under $2 a day and health insurance is
scarce.
The sources, who are part of a health ministry panel to
review the essential medicines list, declined to be identified
as the new additions have not been finalised.
Y.K. Gupta, vice chairman of the panel, declined to comment
on new drugs that would be part of the list and said the
discussions were ongoing.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
Edwina Gibbs)