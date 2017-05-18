MUMBAI May 18 India's drug pricing regulator
has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to
be selling new versions of essential medicines without
government approval on their pricing, a statement released on
its website late on Wednesday showed.
The move could result in penalties for several drugmakers,
and is the latest in a series of recent actions by India's
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) towards
tightening control of drug prices.
More than 300 medicines that India defines as essential are
currently under a government price cap, and the law requires
companies to seek approval of the NPPA before launching new
dosage forms or combinations of such drugs.
Yet, a high number of companies are flouting this rule, the
NPPA said in its notice, adding that it has sought details from
such companies on the sales and pricing of their drugs by June
15, 2017.
"It is also not clear whether these formulations have the
approval of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation
(CDSCO) and whether these are rational or irrational combination
drugs," the NPPA said, referring to India's main drug regulator.
Roughly half the medicines sold in India are so-called
fixed-dose combination drugs - cocktails of two or more
medicines in fixed dosages. The health ministry banned hundreds
of such drug cocktails last year saying they lacked therapeutic
efficacy, were potentially harmful, and did not have the central
drug regulator's approval.
The industry filed hundreds of lawsuits against the
government, obtaining stay orders on the ban, and the cases will
collectively be heard by the Supreme Court starting July.
The NPPA, which comes under India's chemicals ministry, can
in the meantime fine the offending companies and recover the
overcharged amount from them, according to India's drugs law.
