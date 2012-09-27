NEW DELHI, Sept 27 An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 "essential drugs", up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national drugmakers.

The panel has finalised the proposal and it will be forwarded to the cabinet within a week, telecommunications minister Kapil Sibal told reporters on Thursday.

According to the initial draft, medicines worth 290 billion rupees ($5.42 billion), excluding the retailers' cut, would come under price control. India is the world's fourth largest drug market by volume and 14th largest by value.

($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)