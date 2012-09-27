MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 "essential drugs", up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national drugmakers.
The panel has finalised the proposal and it will be forwarded to the cabinet within a week, telecommunications minister Kapil Sibal told reporters on Thursday.
According to the initial draft, medicines worth 290 billion rupees ($5.42 billion), excluding the retailers' cut, would come under price control. India is the world's fourth largest drug market by volume and 14th largest by value.
($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)