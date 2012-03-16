MUMBAI, March 16 Indian state-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp has invited revised bids to raise up to 44 billion rupees via government guaranteed bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The company was scheduled to open the previous bids on March 19 which it has cancelled, said the sources. The firm is looking to raise funds via 10-, 15-, 20-year bonds and the issue is rated AAA by Care and Fitch. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)