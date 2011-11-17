The Nifty index constituent companies' profit fell for the first time in two years in the July-Sept quarter on an on-year basis inspite of a 20 percent sales growth, Credit Suisse said in a note on Thursday.

Both operating and net margins for the companies' declined for the fourth quarter in a row and are at three-year lows, the report said.

"PAT (profit after tax) margins fared worse than operating margins due to significant non-operating forex losses, as well as continued sharp increases in interest costs," it said.

A large number of top Indian companies like Ranbaxy Laboratories and Mahindra & Mahindra have seen profits eroded hurt by foreign exchange losses triggered by a sharp fall in the rupee in the July-September quarter.

Pressure on operating margins came mostly from material costs as the 5 percent year-on-year rise in personnel cost in the Nifty Index was the lowest since March 2010, it added.

India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, burdening companies with higher interest costs.

"Sales growth continued to surprise on the upside across sectors," Credit Suisse said.

"We are concerned that a potential slowdown could put further pressure on operating profit growth due to negative operating leverage."

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)