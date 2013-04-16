Pakistani court sentences accused Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav to death
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI A Pakistani military court on Monday sentenced an Indian accused of espionage to death, ratcheting up longstanding tensions between the nuclear-armed states.
NEW DELHI Strong tremors shook tall buildings in New Delhi on Tuesday, sending people running into the streets, Reuters witnesses said.
(Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Editing by John Chalmers)
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistani police said on Saturday 10 militants from Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, died in a gun battle in the eastern city of Lahore, including a key suspect behind a February blast that killed 13 people.