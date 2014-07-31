NEW DELHI, July 31 Earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 6.1 struck Myanmar and India's Andaman islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No Tsunami warning was issued after the Andaman quake, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.

The Myanmar quake struck 185 miles west of Mergui and was 19.3 miles deep, according to USGS. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Malini Menon)