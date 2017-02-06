BRIEF-India's Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals March-qtr profit surges
May 29 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Feb 6 An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including New Delhi, according to Indian media reports. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 29 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
MUMBAI, May 29 India's capital market regulator on Monday proposed to tighten rules on offshore derivative instruments (ODI) by imposing "regulatory fees" and prohibiting the sales of such products unless they are issued for hedging purposes.