LONDON Nov 30 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of one kilometre, was recorded off India's remote Nicobar Islands at 1942 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of a tsunami warning following the quake that the survey said was centred 74 km (46 miles) east-southeast of the islands. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)