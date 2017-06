NEW DELHI India issued a tsunami warning for its eastern coast on Wednesday after a 8.9 magnitude quake in Indonesia shook major cities, causing panic and sending people fleeing onto the streets.

India's tsunami warning center said waves measuring up to 6 metres were expected along parts of its eastern coast, which was heavily hit by the 2004 tsunami. Smaller waves were expected to hit the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands.

(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)