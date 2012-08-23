Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India is seeking to lower borrowing costs for local companies by allowing them to issue rupee bonds guaranteed from higher-rated offshore entities, although the measures are unlikely to provide significant relief from high domestic interest rates.

Previously only infrastructure and infrastructure finance companies could issue rupee-denominated bonds with guarantees from multilateral institutions with higher credit ratings.

The guarantee from offshore entities enhances the credit ratings of the bonds they chose to guarantee, benefiting lower-rated borrowers, although banks would still be excluded from guaranteeing the debt given central bank restrictions.

The measures come after newly-appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has prioritised bringing down borrowing costs for companies and consumers, given the central bank has clearly expressed its reluctance to cut interest rates.

Still, analysts cautioned the moves announced late on Wednesday would likely benefit Indian units of foreign companies most, while others may struggle to find sponsorship.

"Bringing in more entities to credit-enhance is definitely a positive," S.J. Balesh, Senior Director, Infrastructure Development Finance Co.

"But having said that, I am not sure how many offshore entities are really ready to credit-enhance any Indian issuer."

Chidambaram said high borrowing costs were a key concern in his first remarks to the media after his appointment this month.

The actions targeting credit guarantees would especially benefit sectors such as telecoms and energy, where foreign companies often operate via Indian units.

Foreign investors will also be allowed to invest up to $5 billion in these credit-enhanced rupee bonds, although the overall corporate bond limit will remain at $45 billion.

The minimum maturity of bonds issued by these domestic units has been reduced to three years from seven years.

Indian companies have been constrained in raising funds due to high domestic interest rates and difficulties in tapping markets overseas. The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate, India's main lending rate, at 8 percent since April.

A top-rated corporate can raise funds locally at 9-11 percent, while it can borrow overseas at 6-7 percent, excluding hedging costs, according to bankers.

However, only higher-rated companies have access to overseas markets, prompting the government to also announce the removal of some restrictions for external commercial borrowings.

Among the new measures, India will allow state-run refinance institution such as Small Industries Development Bank of India or National Housing Bank to tap overseas funds to then lend on to medium and small enterprises and housing finance companies.

India will also allow infrastructure and manufacturing companies looking to refinance rupee debt to tap overseas loans of up to 75 percent of their average forex earnings over the previous three financial years from 50 percent.

