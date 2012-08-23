MUMBAI Aug 23 India is looking to make it
easier for companies to raise funds by allowing them to issue
rupee bonds that are guaranteed from offshore entities, while
easing some of its overseas borrowing rules.
Earlier, only infrastructure and infrastructure finance
companies could issue rupee-denominated bonds with guarantees
from multilateral or regional financial institutions.
The guarantee for domestic companies from offshore entities
effectively lifts the credit ratings of the bonds, benefitting
lower-rated borrowers.
Indian companies have been constrained in their funding
options due to high domestic interest rates and difficulties in
tapping markets overseas.
The government is also keen to take measures to boost
confidence in India after the country's image took a beating
among foreign investors because of slowing policy reforms.
The actions targeting credit guarantees would especially
benefit sectors such as telecoms and energy, where foreign
companies often operate via Indian units, but whose domestic
borrowing had been constrained if they had lower ratings than
their parent companies.
Foreign investors will also be allowed to invest up to $5
billion in these credit-enhanced rupee bonds, although the
overall corporate bond limit will remain at $45 billion.
The minimum maturity of bonds issued by these domestic units
has been reduced to three years from seven years.
Among other measures, the government will allow
infrastructure and manufacturing companies to re-finance a
higher proportion of their rupee borrowings via cheaper overseas
debt.
These companies can now tap overseas loans up to 75 percent
of their average forex earnings over the previous three
financial years from 50 percent previously.
The government has also allowed state-run refinance
institution S IDBI to tap overseas funds to then lend on to
medium and small enterprises.
To boost low-cost housing, India will also allow National
Housing Bank and housing finance companies to borrow from
overseas markets.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Additional reporting by
Suvashree Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Archana Narayanan; Editing
by Rafael Nam)