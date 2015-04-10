MUMBAI, April 10 India should remove the limits
on corporates' external commercial borrowings, according to
recommendations of a committee which submitted its report to the
government on Friday, television channels reported.
The committee headed by M S Sahoo, a former member of the
Indian market regulator, was given the task to review the rules
on external commercial borrowings.
The panel was also in favour of removing end-use
restrictions, and recommended that every borrower should hedge a
part of their borrowing, according to the television channels.
Currently the limit for each Indian company to raise funds
through ECB is $750 million in a financial year barring in
segments such as hotel, hospital and software sectors.
Companies also have to limit their borrowing cost at 350
basis points over six-month LIBOR for three to five year
maturity and at 500 bps over LIBOR for more than five years,
according to the Reserve Bank of India.
