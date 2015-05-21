MUMBAI May 21 Indian e-commerce firms are
offering funding help and tech support to woo small retailers,
emulating a strategy used by Chinese online retail giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd to expand into the towns and villages
home to the majority of consumers.
India's biggest e-tailers such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and the
local arm of Amazon.com Inc are online marketplaces,
with commission from sellers accounting for the bulk of their
revenue.
This makes tapping the small and medium enterprises vital to
India's economic growth key, as these firms account for about 45
percent of the country's total industrial output, business lobby
SME Chamber of India says, and have a strong following in the
towns and rural areas where hundreds of millions of Indians are
rapidly coming online thanks to cheap smartphones.
"Alibaba is our big inspiration. We are following their
model because they have created something impactful," Snapdeal
Chief Executive Kunal Bahl told reporters on Thursday.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce firm by transaction
value, supports small businesses on its platforms.
Bahl was speaking after Snapdeal followed Amazon.com in
launching a partnership with the country's largest lender, the
State Bank of India, to help provide funding to small retailers
that sell on their websites.
These sellers are often unable to get bank loans easily,
which stymies their growth, Bahl added. "They can buy and sell
more. Their margins improve and they reinvest. It's a win-win
for us," he said.
Garnering scale is important for companies seeking growth in
India's rapidly expanding online retail sector, which attracted
$5 billion in foreign funds in 2014 alone, according to Morgan
Stanley. The sector is expected to grow to $102 billion by 2020,
the investment bank predicts.
"In order to grow, every e-commerce player has to work
towards creating a better ecosystem to enable more and more
sellers," said Ankit Nagori, who heads Flipkart's marketplace
unit.
Some of the small sellers who jumped on the online bandwagon
several years ago are already reaping its benefits.
Sachin Gupta, who runs handicrafts company Stonkraft in the
northern city of Agra, said putting his goods on Flipkart, then
Snapdeal and Amazon has given him a customer base spanning the
whole country.
"Helping my business grow helps them too," he added.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI and Sujoy
Dhar in KOLKATA; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral
Fahmy)