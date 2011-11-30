NEW DELHI Nov 30 Investment in India should pick up in the second half of the fiscal year and help boost growth, which slowed to its weakest pace in more than two years in the September quarter, a senior government adviser said on Wednesday.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia told TV news channel ET Now the economy would grow 7-7.5 percent for the full fiscal year to March.

Growth in July-September slowed to 6.9 percent, revealing the heavy toll that stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)