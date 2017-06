NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's food inflation is easing on the back of seasonal factors, as new crop arrives in the market, and statistical base effect, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Kaushik Basu also said he expects the food inflation to drop to 3 percent in the first week of January.

Government data released earlier showed annual food inflation sharply eased to 4.35 percent in the week to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)