NEW DELHI Feb 1 India's fiscal deficit is
likely to be about one percentage point higher than the budgeted
4.6 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year
that ends in March, M. Govinda Rao, an economic adviser to the
prime minister, said on Wednesday.
The fiscal deficit during April to December
reached 92.3 percent of the full-year target, government data
showed on Tuesday.
Rao's forecast matches with the view held by many private
economists who had warned that the deficit for the year would
overshoot the budgeted target by a full percentage point on
slowing growth and weak federal finances.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)