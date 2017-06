NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's economy is expected to grow faster in the next fiscal year than the pace it is expected to expand in the current year, Kaushik Basu, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, said on Tuesday.

Basu said the economy is unlikely to see a substantial pick up in the next fiscal year.

Earlier, he said the economy is expected to grow slightly more than 7 percent in the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar Singh)