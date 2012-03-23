NEW DELHI, March 23 India's central bank need not intervene in the forex market as of now to prop up a weakening rupee, the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry said on Friday.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 51.17/18 to the dollar on Thursday, after touching the day's low of 51.28, a level not seen since Jan. 16. The unit had closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday.

"This is not that place where I would recommend intervention," Kaushik Basu said.

The Indian rupee pared some of the losses on Thursday on suspected dollar sales by the central bank.

"I have, for a long time, felt that rupee being at a level it is, is not unnatural at all, given the fact that India has had greater inflation than the U.S.," Basu said.

Indian money markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon; )