(Refiles to remove extraneous alerts attached to story)

NEW DELHI, July 31 India's economy is likely to grow below 6 percent in the first half of the 2012/13 fiscal year, the finance ministry's outgoing chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu told reporters on Tuesday.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 5.3 percent, its worst pace in nine years, in the last quarter of the fiscal year that ended on March 31, weighed down by a combination of policy inaction, high inflation and interest rates at home and a lingering global uncertainty. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)