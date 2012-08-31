NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's economic growth for the fourth quarter ending in March 2012 is likely to revised up from 5.3 percent, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission, told TV news channel ET Now on Friday.

India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 5.5 percent for the quarter ending in June, against analysts' forecast of 5.3 percent, government data showed on Friday.

Economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy slipped to 6.5 percent for the 2011/12 fiscal year ended March from an annual rate of 8.4 percent in the two previous fiscal years. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)