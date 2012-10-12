MEDIA-India's Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank to sell worth 60 bln rupees of bad loans - Economic Times
NEW DELHI Oct 12 India's industrial output growth is likely to pick up in coming months, C. Rangarajan, chairman, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Friday.
India's industrial production rose by a higher-than-expected 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, after contracting in July, data released on Friday showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy