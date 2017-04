NEW DELHI, April 23 The Indian economy has reached bottom and growth is likely to pick up now, C. Rangarajan, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event to unveil a report by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, which projected the economy to grow at 6.4 percent in the new financial year that began on April 1. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)